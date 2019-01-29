LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Jennifer J. McCain-Bray, aka JJ McCain, was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison for committing mail fraud and tax evasion as part of a scheme to defraud the Las Vegas Valley Water District of over $6.7 million, the IRS, FBI and U.S. Attorney announced in a news release.
McCain-Bray, 43, of Las Vegas, previously pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, the release said. In addition to the prison term, McCain-Bray was ordered to pay $6,715,531 as part of a criminal forfeiture money judgment.
McCain-Bray worked as a purchasing analyst for the LVVWD and was responsible for transmitting orders and payments to vendors when products were requested from LVVWD departments and employees. She admitted to devising a scheme to defraud the LVVWD between January 1, 2007, and about December 7, 2015, by falsely representing that purchases of ink and toner cartridges were for the LVVWD.
According to the release, she knew the products were actually purchased for a New Jersey company which received and then resold the cartridges for its own profit. McCain-Bray instructed the vendor to ship the cartridges to her at her LVVWD office in Las Vegas. She then relabeled the packages and shipped them to the New Jersey company, the release said.
In exchange, the New Jersey company transferred money to McCain-Bray’s personal PayPal account. Financial records indicate McCain-Bray used the fraud proceeds for personal expenses and purchases, including extensive home remodeling and improvements, trips, gifts and other lifestyle expenses. Between 2007 and 2015, McCain-Bray fraudulently purchased about $6.7 million in ink and toner cartridges with LVVWD funds.
McCain-Bray also failed to report her profits from the scheme -- a total of $2,339,156 in taxable income -- on her personal tax returns for tax years 2011 to 2015, the release said.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS-Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns prosecuted the case.
