LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appeared in Justice Court on Wednesday morning for a status check hearing in a deadly DUI case.
Ruggs, who did not appear while on house arrest, was represented by his defense lawyers before Judge Susan Baucum in Justice Court.
According to the judge, Ruggs has been compliant in all aspects of his release, under the condition of electronic monitoring and blood-alcohol testing four times per day.
Judge Suzan Baucum says Ruggs has been compliant in all requirements for his release. pic.twitter.com/4Kud6xhM75— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) November 10, 2021
Another hearing was set for Dec. 8 to discuss the issue of using the medical records of Ruggs’ passenger, Rudy Washington in court.
Ruggs preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.
According to an arrest report, Ruggs was driving 156 mph before striking and hitting the vehicle of Tina Tintor, a Las Vegas native who was killed in the fiery crash alongside her dog Maxi. District Attorney Steve Wolfson reiterated that no animal cruelty charges will be filed in this case, despite several questions about the matter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.