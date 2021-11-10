LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former councilman and state senator Bob Beers is running for Las Vegas City Council again.
Beers on Wednesday announced his run for Ward 4 in Las Vegas, which is northwest of the US 95 intersection with Summerlin Parkway and includes Santa Fe Station, Painted Desert Golf Club and parts of Lone Mountain. Ward 4 currently is held by Councilman Stavros Anthony, whose term ends in 2022.
From 2012 to 2017, Beers served as councilman for Ward 2 in the northwest valley including parts of Summerlin and the Badlands golf course. He lost a re-election campaign to Steve Seroka in 2017.
Beers also ran for state treasurer in 2018 as a Republican and lost to Zach Conine. He served as a Republican senator in the state Legislature from 1999 to 2008.
His announcement for his new campaign characterized him as a "taxpayer hero" who is "fighting government waste."
"Beers, a certified public accountant and experienced public office holder, understands budgets and how governments should use them to govern their activities," the announcement said.
Beers said in a statement that he is ready to return to city council "as the city faces some difficult days ahead."
Candidate filing for Las Vegas City Council will begin on March 7, with the deadline on March 18. The Primary Election will be held in June 14, and the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
