LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former master sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison in connection with selling methamphetamine and trafficking firearms without a proper license.
Las Vegas man Michael Reimers, 41, originally pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of dealing a firearm without a license, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for Nevada Christopher Chiou.
According to court documents, between July and September 2019, Reimers sold an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun to various buyers. He also sold large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine to the same buyers, court documents reveal.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Henderson Police.
In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Kent J. Dawson added three years of supervised release.
