LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas branch manager was sentenced on Monday to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $1.2 million in benefits from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Javier Montano, 57, of Las Vegas was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to an additional three years of probation after release from prison, and must pay a fine of $1,196,075 in restitution to the federal agencies.
The U.S. Attorney's Office cited documents from August 2015 showing that Montano had received information about accounts of SSA recipients who had died but continued receiving benefits in their accounts.
"Through a bank computer, Montano ordered debit cards for both accounts, using them to withdraw cash -- which he either spent or deposited into his personal bank account - and to make purchases for his personal use and benefit," the release said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office also said that Montano wrote checks for personal use from one of the accounts. Stolen funds were used on personal expenses including a luxury car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada, the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General and Department of Veterans Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.
