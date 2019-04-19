LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas attorney was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said that on April 16 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a trooper saw a silver passenger car failing to stay in its travel lane near U.S. 95 northbound and Cheyenne Avenue.
Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver was identified as Brian Bloomfield, 43.
NHP said the trooper noticed "outward signs of intoxication" when talking to Bloomfield and conducted a field sobriety test. Bloomfield was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to drive in a marked lane, improper yield to an emergency vehicle and a probation violation.
Bloomfield is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.
Bloomfield previously faced multiple forgery charges in Dec. 2011. He was convicted in Clark County District Court in 2016, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.