LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Former DETR interim director Heather Korbulic filed an incident report after receiving threats against her life.
According to the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Korbulic called deputies to report personal information that was published on an anti-government social website. The post contained Korbulic's name, date of birth, phone number, and home address.
Korbulic changed her phone number, but wanted to alert deputies and requested passing checks in case the public came to harass her. The Sheriff's office contacted Reno Police to begin passing checks at her home address.
Deputies advised Korbulic to alert social media companies about the post so they could be flagged and removed
Heather Korbulic announced her resignation from DETR on June 19 because of the reported threats. She returned to her previous role with the Silver State Health Exchange as Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.