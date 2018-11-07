LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Division of Welfare and Supportive Services employee is facing felony charges in connection to a welfare scam.
According to the Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Yazzmine Cato, 33, was arrested on four felony charges for her role in a welfare scam committed between May and Aug. of 2017.
While employed, Cato used he position to open fraudulent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program accounts to personally connect benefits, according to Laxalt.
“The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is designed to provide assistance to individuals truly in need, and my office will continue to work with members of this division to monitor suspicious activity and prosecute fraudsters seeking to take advantage of this public assistance program," Laxalt said.
Cato's charges include two counts of theft in the amount of $3,500 or more and two counts of unlawful acts concerning federal food stamps.
She is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Criminal Prosecution Unit.
Cato is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8, 2019.
