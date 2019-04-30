LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas teacher wanted for multiple counts of sexual misconduct in 2012 was arrested this week in an east Texas town.
Alexander Helmut Hunt, 49, was arrested by the Corsicana Police Department and U.S. Marshals on April 25. The warrants in his name included eight charges of sexual misconduct by a teacher, according to Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson.
Details of how Hunt left Nevada and was found in Texas were not released. He was being held at the local sheriff's office and was held for arraignment.
Information about Hunt's extradition to Las Vegas were not immediately available. A call to the Clark County School District was not immediately returned.
Transparent Nevada lists Alexander H. Hunt as an ROTC Assistant hired by Clark County School District in 2012.
Check back for updates.
