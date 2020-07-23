LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Clark County teacher has found a way to keep doing what she loves while providing childcare to working families, from her garage.
With ten years of experience in education, Bethany Johnson taught first and second grade in the Clark County School District (CCSD).
“I was a little run down with the whole school system in general,” said Johnson. “With the whole testing and I left everyday feeling sad that I wasn’t able to give them what I thought they needed.”
So last year, Johnson left CCSD to open her own preschool. With in-person and online classes, students at Bold and Bright Academy are learn literature, arts, science, yoga and even dance.
“They like that it’s play-based, positive reinforcement,” said Johnson “I use whole brain teaching which is a lot of teaching each other, mimicking, hand movements and its very active and engages the whole body.”
Johnson’s active and hands-on approach to teaching is one of the reasons her preschool is almost full, after opening just three weeks ago.
Kids' health and safety are top priorities at Bold and Bright Academy.
Parents drop their kids off at the door and do not enter the building. Students then have their temperature checked, then go straight to the bathroom to wash their hands, and repeat hand washing several times throughout the day.
Johnson is the only adult that students come in contact with, and classes are limited to just six children.
Bold and Bright Academy offers half and full day sessions to kids ages three to six.
Go to boldandbrightacademy.com for more information.
