LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Clark County School District teacher who recently moved to California lost her home during the SQF Complex Wildfire.
Ellyshia Snook taught fifth grade at Sand Miller Elementary School before moving to central California.
She was virtually teaching for about three weeks when evacuation orders were issued to leave her small town of Alpine Village. The SQF Complex Fire had moved rapidly and threatened several mountain communities.
Ellyshia and her boyfriend gathered what they could and started down the mountain to her mom's home. After a few days the couple was forced to evacuate again, as the fire grew even closer.
After arriving to a friend's house nearly three hours away, the couple got the news that Alpine Village, California had burned to the ground.
While Ellyshia and her boyfriend figure out their next move, former students and friends in Southern Nevada are reaching out for support.
Muriel Kamleiter is a former student who stays in contact with Ms. Snook. Snook helped Muriel overcome a rare bone disease and kept motivating as fifth grader.
Muriel and her family are planning to send Ms. Snook a care package of supplies in the coming days.
A Gofundme account has been set up to help Ms. Snook.
