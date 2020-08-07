LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Clark County School District teacher and licensed administrator is adapting with the times by launching his very own tutoring non-profit.
Hollister Holliday launched Alesia Learning Corporation ahead of students entering their first distance learning school year.
Tutors will teach kids in a virtual one-on-one learning environment with education professionals, subject experts and licensed teachers.
"Everything I do is for the students," Holliday said. "I’m excited to get to these students to watch them learn and grow. Leaving CCSD offers me more agility to offer changes that students need, something I wasn’t able to do under the district."
Parents can sign their students up for just under $1 a day.
"No parent should have to worry about paying $20, $30, $40 dollars an hour to educate their kids," Holliday said.
Here are some of the subjects Alesia can help out with:
STEM (Robotics, CAD & Coding)
Fitness & Nutrition
Math
Science
English Language Arts
Social Studies
Taxes & Money Management
