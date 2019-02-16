LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former substitute teacher for the Clark County School District was sentenced to a maximum of 36 months in prison after being found guilty of sexually motivated coercion.
Randall L. Minyard, 67, was sentenced on Valentine's Day, according to court records. Minyard had been charged with five counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, one count of sexual motivated coercion, two counts of unlawful contact with a child and two counts of open or gross lewdness in the presence of a child or vulnerable person.
Court records showed Minyard was ordered to serve at least 12 months in prison and would be placed on probation for "an indeterminate period not to exceed five years."
Minyard was arrested in March 2017 after students at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School Academy for International Studies complained about his behavior, court records showed. Several fifth-grade girls said Minyard made them feel uncomfortable with his comments and inappropriately touched them.
According to court records, U.S. District Judge Michael Villani ordered Minyard to register as a sex offender within 48 hours after his release from prison. Minyard was ordered to comply with a curfew set by the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Parole & Probation office.
Minyard was also ordered by the court to:
- Submit any digital media storage to Parole & Probation office
- Not live within 1,000 feet of any facility that is specifically designated for children
- Not be within 500 feet of a place or facility specifically designated for children
- Be monitored electronically
- Have no contact with anyone under the age of 18
- Not posses any sexual material deemed inappropriate by Parole & Probation
- Not posses any electronic items with access to the Internet
- Be supervised when visiting minor family members
Minyard's bond was posted at $100,000, according to court records.
