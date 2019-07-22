LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Clark County School District substitute teacher was arrested in late June and faces multiple charges of lewdness, according to court records.
Steven M. Cochran, 72, was arrested on June 26, jail records show. He was charged with seven counts of lewdness with a child under 14.
It did not appear Cochran was still employed by the school district.
Court records showed the former teacher posted cash bond on July 16 and was given the bail conditions of electronic monitoring, to stay away from the victim, other minors and all schools.
It was unclear if the arrest stemmed from an investigation within the school.
A call the Cochran's attorney and to CCSD were not returned on Monday night.
Cochran was expected to be back in court in October.
