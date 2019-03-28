LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former brothel owner and political candidate Dennis Hof died from a heart attack last October, according to an autopsy report released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
The autopsy report, released on the NCSO Twitter account, also included a toxicology report from Hof's October 16, 2018 death.
The Clark County Coroner's office determined Hof died from a heart attack due to heart disease. The coroner also listed obesity and diabetes as other significant conditions.
According to the toxicology report, Hoff had marijuana and sildenafil, an active ingredient in erectile dysfunction medication, in his system when he died.
Hof was running for a state legislature seat when he died. Hof won the seat posthumously.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.