LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Residents who called the Alpine Motel home following a deadly fire last December were given the all clear to get their personal belongings.
For several months, survivors of the Alpine Motel fire have been fighting to get their personal items. Thursday afternoon good news came when attorneys told residents they could go back for the items they were forced to leave behind.
Plastic bags were lined up outside the Alpine and were all unmarked.
Audrey Palmer and her wife Helen Clark were one of several residents who escaped the fire. The couple was in the process of moving out just before the fire happened.
The couple's personal items were neatly packed in boxes, but what they found outside the motel was items scattered in plastic bags.
Audrey and Helen say most of their stuff is missing, so they have to take inventory of those items. A missing laptop and microwave are some of the things unaccounted for.
At the end of the day Audrey and Helen are grateful to have their stuff, but say why did it take so long.
