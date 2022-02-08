LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s a busy time of year for special teams with the U.S. Forest Service in Nevada.
Winter is the season where they conduct controlled burns in areas like Mountain Springs to reduce fire risk later in the year. The process starts months before an actual burn.
Teams survey the brush, shrubs and trees that have to be thinned.
A plan is then put together for approval.
“It takes about 6 months to create and get approved,” according to Josh Thalacker with the U.S. Forest Service.
In the fall, contractors then go out and remove then pile up the organic material that needs to be burned. It sits out in the area drying until winter arrives. That’s when Thalacker and his team go out and light the dead vegetation on fire.
“We’re trying to reduce fuel loading,” he said.
Before lighting his drip torch, he has to follow strict guidelines.
“We have a 75 page-plus plan we have to go by,” added Thalacker.
It includes notifying different first responder agencies, utility companies and nearby neighborhoods where the burn will take place. The weather also has to cooperate.
“We can’t burn with 10 mph winds or more and with a relative humidity of under 20%,” according to Thalacker.
He said his team hopes to complete the controlled burns in the area by the end of March.
