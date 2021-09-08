LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drought and fire conditions in mountains and canyons around the Las Vegas Valley are at an all time high.
Members of the U.S. Forest Service say they haven’t seen the land this dry in years. They also say they're shocked there aren’t any wildfires burning in Southern Nevada right now.
“We’re in like a shoulder season, we’ll call it, so we’re in between where the monsoons and moisture happening and in between when our winter moisture happens, so it’s pretty dry out. We’re in between moisture seasons almost. Our fuels are prime to catch on fire” explained Fuels Battalion Chief Joshua Thalacker.
There isn’t much experts can do except hope that more moisture comes soon.
“Nothing we can do but just have people ready, and that’s what they’re doing- just having our local people ready for if a fire does start here, to keep it small, so it doesn’t get out of control,” he said.
Thalacker said they're on standby, but he said there are things people visiting the area can do to prevent fires from spreading:
- Visitors shouldn’t park on top of any grass or brush, as the muffler could heat up vegetation.
- Campers should also avoid setting campfires. Thalacker said only gas burners and stoves are allowed in canyons right now.
The Forest Service is keeping an eye on fires burning in Northern Nevada and learning just how fast flames can spread.
“This is stuff we’ve never ever witnessed in our lifetime is how fast these fires are moving,” Thalacker said about how quickly the Caldor Fire was moving.
Their teams are working hard to determine how specific a threat really is.
Every two weeks between April and November, Thalacker said he visits four different canyons to collect brush to test moisture levels. This summer, he said he can tell just how dry shrubs and trees are just by looking at them.
“Since we went last year ... 200 days ... no moisture. Only a 20% of our snowpack on the mountain … Not much canopy in the fuels. They all look pretty dead. I’ve never seen this,” he said.
The first step in the process is to snip the ends of shrubs off and place them into sealed containers. They take those samples back to lab and cook them for 24 hours to calculate the moisture levels.
Thalacker said lately, levels have not been looking good.
“We’re in the heat of the summer, so we’re at the bottom of fuel moistures, and have been for the whole summer.”
To see how fuel moisture data has changed, click here.
