LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The foreclosure sale of a downtown Las Vegas luxury theater was put on hold Tuesday.
First American Title foreclosure officer Irene Kane confirmed that the previously scheduled auction for Eclipse Theaters on April 16 was pushed to April 30 "at the beneficiary's request."
According to a notice of sale filed March 22, First American Title is the appointed trustee on a deed of trust for the property.
Records indicate a buyer of the property would take on an estimated $10 million of unpaid charges if sold.
Eclipse Theaters at 814 S. 3rd St. opened in Dec. 2016. The theater offers luxury seating, a bar and food menu that allows movie-goers to order food to their seat.
