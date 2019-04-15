LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel is up for sale, listed at $12 million.
Chapel owner Charolette Richards, 84, said she wants to retire after more than 60 years in the wedding business.
“I need to slow down and let someone else take over,” Richards said.
She said she works around the clock. By 9:30 a.m. Monday she had already married a couple from Germany.
After the 10-minute wedding, she talked about her start in the business.
“I would like to tell you the amount was only $50,000 for the chapel,” Richards said. Richards borrowed the money from a friend and was able to pay it back six months later.
When she bought the space in 1951, it was just one room. It also functioned as a bedroom, living room and kitchen.
As the years passed, Richards expanded. She added a flower shop, gazebo, and wedding dresses that brides can rent on site.
“The pews, everything in the chapel, all of it,” Richards said. “I’m the first one who has ever had a drive-through where you can get married,” Richards said referring to her popular “tunnel of love” amenity.
Richards said she once owned and operated five separate chapels in Las Vegas.
A Little White Wedding Chapel, her final property, has five chapels inside. It’s also the most famous.
“We’ve had Michael Jordan get married here,” Richards remembered.
The chapel was also the location of Britney Spears’ wedding and 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander.
“She came in at 5 a.m.” Richards said.
Ministers at her chapel married more than 1,000,000 couples through the years. Richards also made a name for herself being featured on national television shows like the History Channel's Only in America With Larry the Cable Guy and ABC’s The Bachelorette.
“It’s been a wonderful time but it's someone else’s turn,” Richards said.
Richards said she wants to travel the world once she sells the place. She would love if the buyer kept it as a chapel and said she would be willing to stop by to officiate a wedding once in a while.
The venue is being represented by Steven Khalilzadegan, who is a broker with Savi Realty.
