LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 580-foot tall crane has arrived in Las Vegas as part of the construction on the MSG Sphere arena.
According to a news release, the DEMAG CC-8800 Crawler Crane is the fourth-largest crawler crane in the world. The equipment will execute steel erection including the venue's steel domed roof and exosphere.
Pronounced D-Mag, the crane has a total height of 580 feet, towering 30 feet higher than the High Roller observation wheel at the Linq (550 feet).
The fully assembled crane, including the body, boom and cables, weighs 869 tons, the release said.
Due the weight of the crane, the natural ground is too soft to support its operation. As a result, it operates on 50’ x 6.5’ tracks and specially designed steel mats sitting atop a ½ acre custom-composite-soil pad located on the northeast corner of the construction site.
“MSG Sphere at The Venetian will be unlike any venue ever created, including its vision for reinventing entertainment - and how its constructed. Even the scale of the equipment needed for construction is unique, and the DEMAG CC-8800 – towering nearly 600 feet in the air and visible from miles away – is a perfect example. This specialty crane allows us to execute the complexities that come with building the largest spherical structure in the world, safely performing lifts that require an incredible amount of expertise and precision," Nick Tomasino, vice president of construction for the Madison Square Garden Company, said in a statement.
The crane traveled halfway around the world, more than 6,000 miles over land and sea, on its journey to Las Vegas.
According to the release, after departing on a cargo ship from a port in Zeebrugge, Belgium, the crane crossed over the Atlantic Ocean, making its way through the Panama Canal before arriving at Port Hueneme, California.
From California, it took 120 tractor trailers to deliver the entire crane to the MSG Sphere site in Las Vegas.
It took 18 days to assemble the crane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.