LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank will open a new drive-thru food distribution site in Henderson on Thursday.
Distribution will begin at Fiesta Henderson at 8 a.m. every Thursday, and will remain open until supplies last. Residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit and must remain in their vehicles.
The drive-thru site is an addition to more than 20 drive-thru pantries operated by Three Square. A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at threesquare.org/help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.