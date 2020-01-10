Flu Shot

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Southern Nevada Health District, as of Jan. 4, there have been 11 influenza-related deaths reported in Clark County, including one pediatric death.

For the season, there have been 634 influenza-associated hospitalizations, according to the health district's latest report.

According to the report, the deaths and hospitalizations broke down by the following ages:

AGE GROUPDEATHS HOSPITALIZED 
 0-4 1 59
 5-17 0 55
 18-24 0 32
 25-49 0 147
 50-64 2 136
 65+ 8 205
 TOTAL CASES 11
 634

The Southern Nevada Health District encourages everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.

