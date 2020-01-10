LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Southern Nevada Health District, as of Jan. 4, there have been 11 influenza-related deaths reported in Clark County, including one pediatric death.
For the season, there have been 634 influenza-associated hospitalizations, according to the health district's latest report.
According to the report, the deaths and hospitalizations broke down by the following ages:
|AGE GROUP
|DEATHS
|HOSPITALIZED
|0-4
|1
|59
|5-17
|0
|55
|18-24
|0
|32
|25-49
|0
|147
|50-64
|2
|136
|65+
|8
|205
|TOTAL CASES
| 11
| 634
The Southern Nevada Health District encourages everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.
