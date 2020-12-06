LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match next year.
The match is scheduled to take place Feb. 20, 2021 according to a Twitter post from Mayweather on Sunday night.
December 6, 2020
