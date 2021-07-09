LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The roller skating rink known as Crystal Palace for more than 30 years has a new name and a new feel inside.
"I like all of the aesthetics that were added. I think it’s really cool," Maximilian O’Quinn said.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. bought the roller skating rink in January. Since its takeover, Skate Rock City has kept much of the same classic look while making some major upgrades. There are new state of the art lights that switch to different colors as skaters fly by. Above the rink hangs a silver disco ball that glistens as the lights change colors.
There’s an all new proshop opening with roller skating gear, along with an upgraded arcade and snack shack.
When Mayweather bought the rink his goal was to bring some life into the area and most importantly lend a safe haven for kids.
"We want to give back. It’s known for its reputation so we’re just trying to take the torch and keep it going in the right direction,” general manager Jason McLean said.
McLean worked for Crystal Palace before Mayweather took over. The general manager said Skate Rock City is giving tourists a reason to come to the east side of the valley, while still bringing in the same regulars.
"I've been going here for years," Kassandra De La Cruz said.
McLean said skating is a hobby that’s been passed down for generations at Crystal Palace, and they want to ensure that continues with Skate Rock City.
Friday night was full of guests. McLean said the crowds have been coming, especially the last few months when on a hot weekend it acts as a summer sanctuary.
"There's nothing really for the kids to do. It’s hot outside so we try to keep it indoors, keep it cool and safer."
McLean said Skate Rock City is for beginners and expert skaters alike.
