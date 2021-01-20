UPDATE (JAN. 20) -- Crystal Palace is in the process of being bought by professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., FOX5 confirmed on Wednesday.
Mayweather lives in Las Vegas. The 43-year-old won multiple titles throughout his boxing career, from 1996 to 2015 and a one-off in 2017.
This is a developing update. Check back for details.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you've ever considered owning your own rollerskating rink, here's your chance.
The owners of longtime Las Vegas skating center Crystal Palace Boulder have listed their rollerskating rink for sale.
According to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the listing agents for the property, the 28,000-square-foot Crystal Palace Boulder is priced at $4,500,000.
Established in 1986, Berkshire Hathaway notes that this is the first time ever that Crystal Palace Boulder is available for sale. The reason for the sale is "retiring."
"Incredible opportunity to own one of the only two Roller Skating Rinks in Las Vegas Nevada, a small piece of Las Vegas history," BHHS agent Jennifer Weinberg said in the listing.
Known for hosting birthday parties and various other group gatherings, the listing also notes that Crystal Palace Boulder's recreational venue is fully equipped with a snack bar, tables and benches, video games and lockers.
Berkshire Hathaway mentions that besides Crystal Palace on Rancho Road, there's "no other competition," adding "They really do not compete with each other."
Those interested in more information about Crystal Palace Boulder should contact Jennifer Weinberg of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties: (702) 326-1055. They ask that you please do not approach the business directly.
