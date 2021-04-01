LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flowers are a sign that spring is coming and Easter is right around the corner.
Unfortunately, they are in short supply this year according to Debra Newson-Babina, president of Las Vegas Floral and Plant Wholesale.
“The big Easter tradition is in many cases it's just giving beautiful flowers. And Easter lillies are huge call for this holiday by Churches by individuals,” said Newson-Babina. “They are just very well known for this holiday. They have not been readily available. I've only been able to get about half of what I need this year.”
Newson-Babina says the lillies, as well as many other flowers, are in short supply this year due to last year's drop in demand. When lockdowns forced event cancelations, flower orders were canceled, too. Finally, flower farmers began to fell the economic effects.
Newson-Babina says she was left with a product that was not selling. Now a year later, the supply is low due to farmers not planting as much and production of flowers not being nearly as high as usual.
“The last year and every year we get tons of orders for Easter lilies so we specifically for the churches,” said Newson-Babina. “Nobody knew what to expect this year so we are not prepared from plants to blooming to flowers across the Nation there are shortages because the farms went dormant and they cannot keep up with supply and demand now.”
The solution says Newson-Babina, use what you can get ahold of.
“Fortunately, we are able to fill in with different flowers we are buying whatever we can get our hands-on,” Newson-Babina said. “People been very kind and understanding of the situation, so they are subbing different items or just coming up with beautiful different alternatives. People still have beautiful flowers for the holiday just maybe not in the exact direction they're expecting.”
She said that suppliers have issued restrictions on the number and type of flowers that they can buy at a time now due to the high demand and low supply.
Even with all the stress of trying to find a supplier to meet the demand, Newson-Babina is just glad it’s not the situation that she faced almost a year ago.
“It is overwhelming today as opposed to what it was last year. Last year was quite heartbreaking it was devastating not only for us obviously but for the entire world,” she said. “Business is closed down it was terrible and this year we're doing everything in our power to make it a fabulous and happy holiday for everyone who deserves and enjoys flowers. It should be beautiful and celebrated. We are looking forward to a bright and happy future.”
