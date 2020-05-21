LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Flower Child Las Vegas re-opens their dining room, Thursday, May 21 for a limited capacity dine-in service experience.
"As we reopen our doors to our community, we’ve implemented new operational standards and experience guidelines to keep our guests and employees safe and healthy," shared Flower Child in a press release statement.
Recent upgrades include:
• modified dining room for social distancing and seating
• new operational standards to comply with and exceed state and federal guidelines for safety and sanitation
• new technology to provide a “lower contact” experience
• requiring wellness checks for our team as well as asking all employees to wear gloves and masks at all times.
“We’re excited to welcome our guests back into our dining rooms. We know that every day is going to be different but as restauranteurs, we’re really good at adapting and we’ll make sure we have the best policies in place to keep our guests and our employees safe”, said Sam Fox, Founder and CEO of Fox Restaurant Concepts.
Online ordering with pick-up, curbside pick-up and contact-free delivery options will still remain available.
Flower Child, Las Vegas is located at: 1007 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
--
About Flower Child Flower Child is a fast-casual restaurant designed to inspire and support healthy lifestyles. As a part of Sam Fox’s Fox Restaurant Concepts, the multi-location restaurant is devoted to providing from-scratch meals accessible to a variety of dietary sensitives or restrictions. Utilizing a customizable menu of bowls, wraps, and salads, a variety of mix- and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins offer clean eating with convenience. Beyond the array of menu items, Flower Child offers kombucha, seasonal lemonades, organic wines, and a variety of organic juices—many of which utilize upcycled fresh fruits and veggies from the signature menu. Known for its cheerful staff and uplifting dining environment, Flower Child has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.iamaflowerchild.com or follow @eatflowerchild.
