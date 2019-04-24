LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Florida woman was sentenced Tuesday for a real estate scam operated out of Las Vegas, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday.
Jessica Garcia, 31, of Apopka, Fla. was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison on one felony count of multiple transactions of fraud or deceit. The Attorney General's office said Garcia committed the fraud between March 2015 and March 2016.
The Attorney General's office said Garcia and co-defendant Jack Leal operated a real estate business known as either “Parcelnomics, LLC” or “Investment Deals,” and sold properties to numerous victims.
Ford's office said Garcia knowingly told buyers that the titles to properties "were free and clear of any and all liens and other security interests."
“Fraudulent real estate scams have devastating impacts on Nevada’s homeowners,” Ford said in a statement. “As my office continues to prosecute scammers preying on our communities, I hope Nevadans will recognize that they can turn to my office for assistance if they believe they have been victimized by questionable business practices.”
Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michael Villani ordered Garcia to pay full restitution of $757,420 in addition to the 72-180 month sentence.
Garcia's co-defendant Leal was also sentenced to 72-180 months in prison in Aug. 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.