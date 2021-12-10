LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Florida man was sentenced to 54 months in prison Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to possess and use California Unemployment Development Department (EDD) debit cards issued in other people's names.
According to court documents, during a traffic stop, 23-year-old Joseph Holmes Jr. and co-conspirator 25-year-old Emelio Vladimir Rochester were found to have at least 17 California EDD debit cards issued in other peoples' names and $89,710 in cash. Holmes and Rochester had used the debit cards without the victims' authorization to withdraw at least $192,234.29 in cash from ATMs in California. The debit cards had been approved for at least $385,000 of unemployment insurance benefits.
Holmes pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and one count of aggravated identity theft. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced Holmes to two years of supervised release.
Rochester, who was indicted in November 2022, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in January 2022.
