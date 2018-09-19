LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Florida-based company acquired the XpressWest high-speed rail project which plans to connect Las Vegas to Victorville, California.
Brightline announced its acquisition of the company on Tuesday. As part of the deal, Brightline now owns 38 acres of land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip which will be used to construct a station and mixed-use development, according to a release.
"Our experience in Florida is proving that private-sector investment has a meaningful role to play in developing transportation infrastructure. We're excited to bring Brightline's world-class and convenient travel experience to Southern California and Las Vegas," said Wes Edens, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Fortress Investment Group.
As a result of the XpressWest acquisition, Brightline will take over the development, construction and operation of the project and work with federal and local transportation officials to connect Las Vegas with Victorville, with future plans to expand into the Los Angeles area, a release said.
Construction is set to begin next year with the first phase of the corridor built adjacent to the I-15 and traversing 185 miles.
Travelers can expect to use the service by 2022.
Brightline currently operates passenger rail services in Florida between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and is expanding to Orlando, with plans to further expand into Tampa, a release said.
The expansion of the company to Las Vegas is Brightline's first venture outside of Florida.
Visit www.gobrightline.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.