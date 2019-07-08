HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Flood officials in Southern Nevada are set to complete the 100th flood basin in a booming part of Henderson.
“We just hit the century mark on detention basins,” Steve Parrish said. He's the general manager at Clark County Regional Flood Control District. “100 detention basins have been completed throughout Clark County. That’s a $1.9 billion dollar investment in flood control facilities.”
That flood basin is in Henderson off St. Rose Parkway. It’s an area that has seen a lot of growth -- down a small road is a big project.
“Most of the year, you drive by these basins, it looks like someone just took a piece of desert, moved some dirt around, dry as a bone,” Clark County commissioner Larry Brown said.
The valley’s 100th flood basin is nearly complete.
“I’ve not seen that, maybe I have and I haven’t really noticed it,” Bruce Aguilera said.
“I wondered what that was,” Ken Struckman said. “I didn’t know what that was.”
The basin marks a milestone for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, tasked with protecting the valley from dangerous floods.
“Well, you need stuff like that,” Aguilera said. “I remember the days, I’ve been here since the mid-80s, and I remember the floods we used to get all the time, when it rained, the monsoon seasons.”
“Like we come down Volunteer to go to The M and it would flood there,” Terry Sawyers said. “The streets would be flooded.”
“With that, it’s just going to make things safe, better and just easier for everybody,” Struckman said.
Right now the area is still considered a flood zone. But flood officials said FEMA will remove that once it sees the finished product.
That means more value and reassurance for homeowners and businesses.
“You know a flood, you don't see them very often,” Struckman said. “But the peace of mind, that's what is important. You can sleep at night, not worry about anything and you know it's taken care of.”
Once completed, the basin will be able to hold 500 million gallons of water.
“As long as they have the flood basin there and when the do new construction, they have adequate means to ensure flooding will not occur,” Aguilera said.
Regional Flood officials said while this marks number 100, it’s just one step in keeping up with our growing valley.
“Over the next couple of decades we'll have to build close to 36 more detention basins, couple hundred more miles of channels,” Brown said. It's like a big puzzle. That puzzle is not complete yet. As the valley grows, so does our system.”
The basin is 92% done and is set to be completed by the first week of September.
Regional Flood officials also shared a map of proposed basins.
