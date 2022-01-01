LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport had at least 36 canceled flights on New Year's Day as some travelers attempt to get home after holiday celebrations.
As of Saturday evening, the airport's website showed arriving and departing flights canceled for several airlines including Allegiant, American, Frontier, Spirit, Southwest and United.
According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,500 U.S. flights on the East Coast and about 4,300 worldwide were canceled by Saturday afternoon.
FOX5 first reported canceled flights interrupting holiday travel on Dec. 24. Airlines have said COVID-19 infections among crewmembers has led to staffing shortages, causing flights to be canceled.
The Las Vegas airport recommends travelers check their flight status before arriving, and arrive at least two hours before scheduled departure.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.