LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police arrested a shooting suspect who attempted to flee and two others in a northeast valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to Lt. Sims, a male suspect opened fire at two people Tuesday night in a residential neighborhood. The victims were not injured. He fled the area and a pursuit ensued throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
Police said as the suspect attempted to avoid police, he crashed into a limo on Mel Torme Way and Spring Mountain Road at 1: 24 a.m. The driver of limo suffered minor injuries.
The suspect drove back to the northeast valley where police attempted to stop him again on Blue Hill Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Carey Avenue.
The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the neighborhood.
A perimeter was established and a SWAT team responded to negotiate with the suspect, Lt. Sims said. He added that the goal was to deescalate the situation to peacefully end the standoff.
Police arrested the suspect and two others shortly after 7 a.m. Police said it's safe for residents to return to their homes.
Check back for updates.
