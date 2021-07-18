LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A flash flood warning was issued on Sunday afternoon for the northeast Clark County, southeast Las Vegas Valley and Henderson.
According to the National Weather Service at about 1:30 p.m., thunderstorms were back-building across Mountains Edge, and minor roadway flooding was occurring. More than 0.5"-0.8" of rain had fallen.
⚠️4:10 pm - Flash Flood Warning⚠️A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Southern Clark County in NV, including Old Henderson.Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Do not attempt to drive into flood waters.#TurnAroundDontDrown #NVwx pic.twitter.com/yDwuuj3ri8— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2021
3:40pm - Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph have been reported in Henderson with this strong thunderstorm!! These are dangerous winds that can blow small objects around. Please secure loose items and take shelter in the higher winds. #vegasweather Data courtesy @EarthNetworks pic.twitter.com/Dj11zVecJP— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2021
A flash flood warning was issued about 3:46 p.m. for north central Mohave and northeast Clark counties, including Bunkerville and Mesquite.
Moisture will be surging in from the south through the week, bringing shower and thunderstorm chances each day. Any storms that develop can have heavy downpours, strong wind and lightning associated with them.
Use common sense. Avoid flooded roadways. Stay indoors if possible. https://t.co/w7lrzYCF61— Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) July 18, 2021
Monday through Wednesday will feature less storm coverage with much of the activity focused over the mountains.
The potential for a more significant push of moisture is in the forecast Thursday and Friday. This would bring the valley higher storm chances later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.