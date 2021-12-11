LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flamingo Road is closed at University Center Drive as Las Vegas police respond to an injury crash.
Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras showed the road closed in both directions as of 7 p.m. Saturday night. The RTC advises drivers to plan other routes and avoid the area.
#FASTALERT 6:45 PM, Dec 11 2021Crash Flamingo Rd Closed At University Center DrPlan other routes.Avoid area.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 12, 2021
Information about the crash was not immediately provided by Las Vegas police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
