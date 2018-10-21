NORTH LAS VEGAS -- Smoke and flames from three burning homes near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard startled residents of northern Las Vegas on Sunday evening.
Flames could be seen looking northward from U.S. 95 starting about 5:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Way where 15 to 20 homes are under construction, said Chief Joe Calhoun.
Arriving firefighters started attacking two burning homes when they arrived -- and a third quickly caught on fire as fire engines were getting into place, Calhoun said.
Firefighters had the flames out by 6:15 p.m., and there were no injuries.
"We're just in the beginning stage of looking for the cause, and making sure the fire hasn't spread further," Calhoun said. Firefighters "did a great job keeping it from spreading to the additional houses."
