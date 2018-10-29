LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five years ago, a Las Vegas girl was hit while trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Brazyl Ward was just 6 years old. She was walking across the street and had stepped off the sidewalk when a driver hit her.
She survived but now lives with mental and physical disabilities.
Brazyl is now 11. Her parents said since the incident, they’ve been more cautious every Halloween.
They said she will never be the same, but she makes improvements every day. And she hasn’t lost an ounce of her big personality.
FOX5 was there when her mom showed Brazyl her Halloween costume for the first time: a pink pirate.
Brazyl Ward was hit while trick-o-treating, 5 years ago. She‘s had a long road to recovery but said Halloween is still her favorite holiday. Her family’s message this Halloween. Coming up on @FOX5Vegas at 11. pic.twitter.com/QCKyv4BAqr— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) October 30, 2018
It doesn’t matter what the costume is, Brazyl said her favorite holiday is and will always be Halloween.
“For Halloween, I want to get candy,” Brazyl said. “We’re going to have a party at therapy. I love therapy because everyone is so nice to me.”
For any child, getting candy and trick-or-treating may not seem extraordinary.
But in 2013, Brazyl was hit crossing the street with her family on Halloween.
“I think the night of the accident, we had to learn our own lesson,” her father, Brandon Ward, said. “We were under the impression that the car would yield. And when the car sped up there was nothing we could do. It was too late.
Brazyl was in the hospital for months. At one point she was in critical condition with a severe brain injury.
“While she was getting better, we were pretty much decaying because we put all of our energy into her,” Brandon said. “We put none of our energy into ourselves. We had to find ways to suppress our pain, suppress our anger because the driver was never caught.”
Brandon said the family leaned on their faith in God. And they were inspired by Brazyl’s daily improvements.
“She's such a spark to our family,” he said. “She's so inspirational to us that we can't have complaints.”
Now, her parents said Brazyl is making strides.
She had to relearn the alphabet and simple math. For the past five months, she has been out of her wheelchair. Recently, she began walking without braces.
“She’s still not scared of the world,” mother Tiffany Ward said. “And I don't ever want her to be scared of the world.”
But her parents still have their fears. That’s why they are so outspoken about pedestrian safety especially on Halloween.
“People have to realize that we live in Las Vegas,” Brandon said. “And no matter how normal you think it is, it's not normal. On weekends and nights, it's a party. People are partying. Driver and pedestrian: make eye contact, nod at the driver, nod at the pedestrian. Don't jaywalk, use crosswalks.”
“Every Halloween, we hear it all the time: because of Brazyl, we now think twice,” Tiffany said.
Clark County is also warning parents to be safe on Halloween, promoting its "Inside Before 9" campaign.
