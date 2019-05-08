LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday night at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.
About 10:10 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 521 Cal Ca Terra Circle with four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs.
Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and flames coming from the second story of an apartment building, according to an email from CCFD.
Crews knocked the fire down at 10:21 p.m., the email said. The fire is under investigation.
Southwest Gas and NV Energy were notified to respond to assist with utilities, the email said. The American Red Cross responded to assist with five adults displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported, and damages have not been estimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.