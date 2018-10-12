LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is notorious for fun, adventure and excitement. There's never a weekend without dozens of events to consider. Sometimes it's hard to decide on just one! So we compiled a list of five unique events the entire family can enjoy.
Here's how to spend a beautiful fall Saturday in Las Vegas:
5th Annual Pin-Up Pageant, Palace Station 2411 West Sahara
Experience a taste of vintage Vegas glam at the 5th Annual Pin-up Pageant. Be dazzled by the timeless beauty of perfectly accessorized contestants and enjoy classic 1950's Doo-Wop musical performances. The event also features a talent show, numerous vendor booths and more. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Great Garage & Antique Sale, Silverton Casino 3333 Blue Diamond Road
One person's trash is another one's treasure! You might find something you didn't know you were looking for at The Great Garage & Antique Sale. If you're an early bird this is for you. The event kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 and free after 8 a.m. Click here for more info.
Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience, Las Vegas Festival Grounds 311 West Sahara Avenue
Sample Las Vegas' finest food, wine and craft beer at the Martha Stewart Food & Wine Experience. Watch as world renowned chefs create specialty dishes during demonstrations on 'The Culinary Stage.' Attendees will also get a sneak peek of Martha Stewart's latest products. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased here.
Las Vegas Metro K9 Trials, Lake Las Vegas 101 Montelago Boulevard, Henderson
Meet the friendly but fierce K9's of Metro during the annual K9 Trials. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with the Lake Las Vegas and Viva La Paw Wet Pet 5k run, walk, or talk event. Afterwards, enjoy the doggy paddle at 10 a.m. The K9 Trials continue with the main event on Sunday at The Orleans. Tickets start at $15. For more information, click here.
11th Annual Lebanese American Festival, 10325 Rancho Destino Road
Take your taste buds on a journey at the Lebanese American Festival. Try a variety of authentic dishes and experience cultural musical performances. The event features games for kids and vendors too. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $5.
