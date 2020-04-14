LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory visited Nevada Highway Patrol last week following the death of Trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins in Ely.
The Nevada resident is a regular supporter of local law enforcement and makes a point to visit police departments to discuss various topics, according to a release. Bathory also extended financial assistance to the Jenkins family after his passing.
Jenkins, a member of NHP since 2008, was fatally shot March 27 before the suspect stole his uniform and patrol vehicle. The suspect, John Dabritz, was later taken into custody by NHP.
In 2019, the band donated $65,000 in music proceeds to the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization honoring first responders and veterans. In 2018, Five Finger Death Punch donated $95,000 to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a group supporting the survivors affected by deaths in the line of duty, the release said.
Bathory also is an advocate for Nevada’s Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF).
“Zoltan’s support of the law enforcement community and his willingness to assist a grieving department and family during one of the most tragic times in our agency’s history is amazing," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement. "He is very down to earth and always connects with our troopers on a personal level when he comes to visit. His continued love and support during this most difficult time is very much appreciated by our department."
