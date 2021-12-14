LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center is asking for people to gather outside the hospital on Tuesday night to help brighten the holidays for young patients at the hospital.
As part of the "Lights of Love" event, first responders from AMR and Medic West will join members of the to shine lights for the patients at UMC Children's Hospital.
Those interested in attending are asked to bring flash lights and glow sticks to show the children being treated and their families that they are not alone this holiday season, the hospital said.
UMC says hot chocolate and cookies will be provided for those in attendance.
The event is taking place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of UMC Children's Hospital, 800 Hope Place.
