LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- First responders from AMR and Medic West are asking valley residents to join together Monday night to help bring some light to patients at UMC Children's Hospital.
As part of the "Lights of Love" event, participants will gather outside UMC Children's Hospital at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 to shine flashlights and neon lights at the windows of the hospital.
The event is meant to show the children being treated and their families that they are not alone this holiday season, according to a news release.
The event will be held in the parking lot of UMC Children's Hospital, 800 Hope Place.
A spokesman for the hospital said attendees are welcome to bring their own flashlights. However, AMR and Medic West should have some for those in attendance.
