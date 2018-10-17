LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported the first case of a polio-like illness contracted by a child in Clark County.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed the first case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) on Wednesday.
AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of spinal cord called gray matter, which can cause the muscles and reflexes in certain parts of the body to become weak, according to a release from the health department.
Symptoms of AFM include sudden muscle weakness in the arms or legs, sometimes following a respiratory illness. Seek medical attention right away if anyone develops these symptoms. Other symptoms can include:
- Difficulty moving the eyes or drooping eyelids
- Facial droop or weakness
- Difficulty swallowing or slurred speech
Although the cause of most AFM cases is undetermined, the CDC advises that it is important to practice disease prevention steps to avoid infections and to stay healthy:
- Wash hands frequently with warm water and soap
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home when sick
- Update and remain current on all immunizations
- Use appropriate insect repellent to protect against mosquito bites
AFM can be diagnosed by examining a person’s nervous system, taking an MRI scan, and testing the cerebral spinal fluid, the release said.
Unlike polio, no specific treatment exists for patients affected by AFM.
The CDC is continuing to monitor the possibility of additional AFM cases. For more information, visit their website here.
I would appreciate more info on WHERE the infected MAY have been. That info would help us assertain if our loved ones were possibly at risk.
