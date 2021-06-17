LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Media got a first look at the inside of the "world's largest spherical structure" being built on the Las Vegas Strip.
A Thursday tour of the MSG Sphere, an entertainment and sports venue coming to the Venetian, showed off the main venue bowl, main atrium and domed roof.
The venue have 17,500 seats and a standing capacity of 20,000. It will connect to the Sands Expo Center.
Construction of structural steel has yet to be completed. The MSG Sphere is scheduled to open in 2023.
MSG sphere construction as seen in Las Vegas on June 17, 2021. (courtesy)
