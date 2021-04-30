FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

First lady Jill Biden visits a vaccination center in Fort Defiance, Ariz., on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The White House confirmed on Friday that First Lady Jill Biden will stop in Las Vegas next Wednesday, May5. 

The visit is part of a west coast tour where Mrs. Biden will go to Salt Lake City, Utah and Fort Carson, Colorado.

Details about Mrs. Biden's visit were not made available.

