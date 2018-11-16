LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A announced, in honor of its new location opening at North Rainbow and West Lake Mead boulevards, will offer the first 100 guests the chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.
According to the restaurant chain, the First 100 celebration will be held at the restaurant parking lot at 1991 North Rainbow Boulevard and guests can start lining up from 6 a.m. on Nov. 28, till opening day on Nov. 29 at 6 a.m.
Residents who live in specific zip codes around the restaurant's location are eligible to win, the company said. A complete list of eligible zip codes can be found here.
Participants must also be 18-years-old or older and must be a U.S. resident with a valid photo ID, according to the company.
The winner of the First 100 event will receive a digital card "loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals," according to the company. The drawing for the free meals will only be for the first 100 guests who were in line.
