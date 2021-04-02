LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- First Friday in the Arts District returned with limited capacity in over a year.
According to event organizers, 250 people were allowed to experience part of the Art Walk. Attendees needed to RSVP online ahead of time.
Featured artist, Eric Vozzola said it's one of the most important events in Las Vegas.
"It’s like the corner stone of the art community here. I think there’s been a lot of buzz about it since starting back up and I think it’s getting a lot of artists really excited to be out in a public sphere doing what they love,” Vozzola said.
One of his murals is located on the side of Area 15, another is located off 7 Street , between Ogden and Stewart. That mural was for the 2019 Life is Beautiful Festival.
Richard Soussana, a spray paint artist, has been showcasing his work at First Friday events since 2006.
"Showing each other the appreciation for one another and just to be able to express yourself in the way you like,” Soussana said.
He said it feels great to be back.
“It is refreshing and hopefully things go really well and as planned. And I think it’s a good start to get out and get back out there again,” Soussana said.
You can find his work on Instagram @Mystical_spray_artist.
Artists Larone Mcee and 'Dr. Justin Pepper' met each other years ago through the art community. They presented their separate work in the same tent.
“We’ve been on hiatus for 13 months so it’s nice to be out with your people again,” Pepper said.
They said the limited capacity is a good thing and provides a more intimate experience.
"A compressed footprint actually mean more sales and a more intimate connection. So even though this is much much smaller, we're probably going to have a higher quality," Pepper said.
First Friday's limited capacity sold out, according to event organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.