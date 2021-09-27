LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been more than a week since the Mt. Charleston Lodge was destroyed by a fire, but thanks to fast-acting first responders, the flames didn't touch surrounding wildlife or homes.
Mt. Charleston Fire Captain Christopher Culver was one of four firefighters who first arrived to the scene on the morning of the fire.
"We’d received the dispatch approximately 4:45 in the morning. Looked out the front windows of the fire station and saw 20 to 30 foot flames," he said.
Culver said they arrived to the lodge just minutes after getting the initial report. By then, nearly 60% of the building was already engulfed in flames.
Although the lodge was already a total loss by the time they arrived, the team immediately started spraying the structure in water and turning off propane tanks used to heat the lodge. Their initial actions prevented the fire from spreading to surrounding wildlife and homes.
"If the fire had gotten into the tree line and the surrounding structures, or the propane tanks we talked about, this canyon in entirety could have been at risk in a very, very quick manor," Culver explained.
Fire Chief George Gonzalez credits his team for acting fast and the City of Las Vegas Fire and Clark County Fire for helping save the canyon.
"We worked together with all of the agencies that responded on the fire, and we had done training to familiarize all of those units who responded on that fire," Gonzalez said.
The cabins at the lodge are back open with upcoming availability. Guests will be served breakfast.
