LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a year of planning, the state’s first Black-owned 7-Eleven is open for business in Las Vegas.
New owner Johnathan Lacy said he had no idea what he was about to accomplish until an executive from 7-Eleven told him.
“I started asking around to executives and they were like, 'Yeah, I don't think we have anyone else of color in that situation,'” said Lacy.
I sacrificed it all. Put all the bread in one basket. No investors. No outside money. Now I am the first black owner of a 711 franchise in the state on NEVADA! Blessings! pic.twitter.com/KApeJzFor9— 3421 east tropicana ave las vegas nv 89120 (@DJJohnjohn) May 2, 2021
Lacy said he hopes his accomplishment will inspire other entrepreneurs to pursue their own dreams.
“I hope it leads to more businesses being opened by African Americans as well as women, minorities and everybody. Hopefully we can all have a hand in establishing ourselves," he said.
Securing the money to open the 7-Eleven he bought on Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue was not easy.
He said several lenders turned him down for a loan.
“A lot of people won’t take that chance on you. Especially being 30 years old and not having a million dollar mansion in my name,” said Lacy.
Instead, he worked and saved up enough money to buy his very first business.
“What I did was just save every dollar I got and I put everything I had towards it. My family came together. Gave me jobs here, gave me jobs there, just to keep me going,” said Lacy.
Lacy said he is accepting applications for employment and plans to open three or four more 7-Elevens in Las Vegas.
